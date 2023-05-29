Caitlin and Hailey Prestwidge can forever lay claim to helping bring international glory to Australia.
Representing their country was something the pair had always hoped to do. So when the pair were given that opportunity at the Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup in May, it was a dream come true.
"It was always a goal of mine to play for Australia ever since I was four when I started playing touch football," Caitlin, who represented the women's 20s side said.
"Being able to make your friends and family proud is just icing on the cake."
From the little things like having a sing and dance with the team, to the dreaded ice baths, Caitlin made sure to soak in as much of the experience as she could.
"I remember waiting to step on the field for my first game and looking up to see my mum, dad, sister Bec and my grandparents there watching. That was the best memory and one I will always remember," she said.
"Hearing from your parents that you played well after the game just topped it off."
Having worked her whole life to get to this moment, you could understand that there were a few nerves before the championship game against New Zealand.
"I had butterflies in my stomach," she added.
"Getting to sing the national anthem while representing your country before a grand was such an emotional experience and so special.
"I was just trying to remember my role and what moves we have and trying not to vomit."
Those plans payed off, as Australia ran home 12-2 winners.
As for Hailey, she wasn't to be outdone in her mixed 20s side.
After making their way through the pool stage undefeated, the Aussies beat out Samoa in the semi-final to set up their own grand final against the Philippines.
"Running out was so nerve-wracking," Hailey said.
"When the national anthem got played I got a bit emotional, but when we won it was just the most amazing thing, especially because we became so close as a team."
Not to be outdone by her sister, Hailey's squad blitzed their competition to the tune of 18-4.
"All you ever want to do is play for your country in your chosen sport," she said.
"To get the opportunity to wear the green and gold and to then win a title and say you were a part of that is just something you will cherish forever."
The pair also praised fellow Orange Thunder member Joel Begnell, who was part of the coaching group for the victorious women's 20s side.
"It's a tremendous honour for the girls to have achieved, and it's also great for a regional club such as Orange to have some of our players reach such a big stage in sport," Begnell said.
"It shows that our club is on the right track in relation to our player and coach development, plus it gives everyone at our club the motivation that they too could represent their country one day, if they want to achieve that goal".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.