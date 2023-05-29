The Condobolin Rams are fast becoming one of the most intriguing teams anywhere across Western Division.
A quick phone call to Rams captain-coach Jake Haddrill last week revealed the Condo boys were dreading a road trip to the chilly home of the Warriors in Orange.
Undefeated and on equal footing on top of the Woodbridge Cup ladder following five rounds, the clash at Wade Park was always going to be a test but one, ultimately, many would have expected the Rams to get the job done in.
Given that, Sunday's 28-all result is somewhat of a shock.
Could the cold have had something to do with Condo's sudden form dip?
A deeper dive into the club's fortunes on the road paints the picture a little clearer.
Condo averages 57 points per game at home, Pat Timmins Oval.
On the road, the club has scored 28 points in each of its away games, a narrow two-point win at Trundle and then Sunday's draw with the Warriors in Orange.
Now, teams playing better at home than on the road is not a new concept.
In fact, it's almost a given, particularly when some road trips - like Sunday's to Orange - can be around 200km one way.
What the discrepancy in scoring potency home-and-away does show, though, is Haddrill has his hands full bringing out the best in Condobolin when they play on the road.
Fortunately for Haddrill's side, they've got plenty of time to fix the problem.
The Rams host a tough Grenfell team this weekend before travelling to Eugowra the next week. Then, a monster, top-of-the-table clash with Manildra looms at Condobolin in round nine.
That's six home games for the Rams in the opening nine weeks and over the course of the 14 regular season rounds Condo has eight home games.
They also play Manildra, Canowindra and Trundle at Condobolin over the course of the season, and only have to then travel to Trundle in return.
It's a great draw, and to be fair Haddrill's boys are certainly making the most of it.
But it'll be a different kettle of fish once finals time rolls around and home ground advantage will be taken away.
Condo's tough at home. How will they go playing the Rhinos at Jack Huxley, or Canowindra at Tom Clyburn? It's one of the questions we'll get answered in September.
In the meanwhile, good luck stopping the Ram raid at Pat Timmins Oval every second Sunday.
Isaac Petty is just about everywhere in 2023.
Woodbridge Cup clubs would be getting a good look at the red-head forward who has made the move from Cowra in Group 10 to the Warriors this winter.
Petty also referees Cup league tag games and was on Saturday at Canowindra with whistle in hand to officiate the all Tigers' girls' clash.
Then, on Sunday, Petty was trucking it up as per his usual gusto for the Warriors in their 28-all draw with competition big guns Condobolin.
You'll often hear past and current players say they'd never take up the whistle.
Petty is proof it can happen. Well done.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.