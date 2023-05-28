Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Wellington Aboriginal Corporation Health Services hosts domestic violence forum

Ciara Bastow
Nick Guthrie
By Ciara Bastow, and Nick Guthrie
May 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Domestic and family violence is disturbingly common in Orange. A day's sitting at Orange Local Court is often dominated by the act often referred to as a scourge on our society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.