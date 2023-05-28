Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Mental health fundraiser at Hotel Canobolas, Orange for Beyond Blue: 'Having the Blues can be a Real Drag'

By Newsroom
May 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(left) Hotel Canobolas General Manager Carmel Wilkins with Dr David Howe at the Beyond Blue Orange event in 2022. (Right) performers at Having the Blues can be a Real Drag.
(left) Hotel Canobolas General Manager Carmel Wilkins with Dr David Howe at the Beyond Blue Orange event in 2022. (Right) performers at Having the Blues can be a Real Drag.

A "night of laughter, entertainment, songs, and sequins" to raise funds for mental health in Orange has been locked-in this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.