A "night of laughter, entertainment, songs, and sequins" to raise funds for mental health in Orange has been locked-in this year.
The Beyond Blue event dubbed 'Having the Blues can be a Real Drag' will run at the Hotel Canobolas from 5.30pm, June 17.
Several drag performances will feature, with 'Betty Confetti' hosting. Raffles and prize actions are running on the night.
"Mental health and suicide is a big issue everywhere, and certainly in the country ... the numbers out this way are something I think touches everyone in this community," Dr
Tickets cost $85, covering entry, food, and entertainment. Booking can be made online.
All profits go to Beyond Blue. The 2022 event raised about $24,000.
