Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Orange Hawks winger Joe Coady settling into Peter McDonald Premiership

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joe Coady's first Orange derby was one he won't soon forget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.