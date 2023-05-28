Plenty of words were exchanged during Saturday's reserve grade derby which saw one player put in the bin and plenty more push and shove.
Players from Hawks and Orange CYMS were visibly pumped up for the match as both sides sought to get their first win of the season at Wade Park.
One of the biggest talkers on the ground was Hawks prop Toby Collins and with good reason, as his side came away with a 38-16 victory.
"It feels good," he said of the exchange of words between himself and the CYMS side throughout the game.
"It helps fire up the boys and you just want to get it off your chest."
Although Hawks would run out comfortable winners in the end, it was the green and gold who found themselves ahead early on.
CYMS flyer Cooper Monk broke through the line early in the first half for a near length-of-the-field try to open the scoring. Not long after, Monk found himself in the middle of a scuffle with multiple Hawks players.
After that, momentum quickly turned as Hawks built up a 14-point lead heading into the break. It was more of the same in the second half, with CYMS hooker Jett Clarke put in the bin with 25 minutes still on the clock after things got heated between he and Hawks half-back Max Wilson.
"I was just protecting my mates," Wilson said of the incident which landed Clarke on the side-line for ten minutes.
"It's a derby so it was just a heat of the moment thing but we shake hands after the game. You never mind a bit of niggle though."
Having secured their first win after six rounds of play in the Peter McDonald Premiership, Wilson was left feeling "pretty sore" afterwards.
"A local derby is always a tough game but we're happy just to get the two points," he said.
"It's very passionate and hard footy. No matter who's playing, it's always going to be a tough game. Especially for a small, local town it's a pretty big thing to get if you can get the two points."
The half-back admitted there were more than a few nerves coming into the May 27 contest. He hopes the Hawks will now be able to build on the victory and push for a place in the finals.
"We did need to get the win out there," he added.
"I think us boys were starting to feel the pressure nearing the mid-way point in the season. I'm very glad we got that one and it's done and dusted now."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.