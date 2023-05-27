Snow show ... what really happened?

Snow. It's the one element of our winters that largely remains a mystery.
Will we get any? When we don't ... why? (And, did it ever really snow on Christmas day in Orange?)
Last week the Bureau of Meteorology had Orange receiving a few decent flurries in the CBD on Friday.
A winter wonderland a touch early, given winter doesn't officially start until Thursday.
But, when we woke up on Friday morning ... nothing.
And then by the time we went to work or school on Friday morning ... nothing.
Lunchtime ... nothing.
And then, when we were ready to knock off work and usher in the weekend ... still nothing.
And, although anyone who was at Jack Brabham on Saturday morning for junior soccer would attest to the fact it was absolutely freezing and it just had to be snowing somewhere ... nothing that we could see ever fell.
Predicting snowfall seems to be one of the tougher arts.
It lands on the radar, but rarely arrives. And when it does hit and Orange and the wider region gets a good dumping, it often comes as a bit of a shock.
Perhaps that's what makes it special when we do get snow and Orange's winters finally hit.
Either way, the looming threat of even a small flurry is invariably one of the most read stories on our website and anything to do with the weather phenomena tracks well as we eagerly anticipate its arrival.
It's little wonder too.
Snow enhances our region's beauty tenfold. Few wouldn't have a fond memory of snowfall from their childhood, too.
It's one of those magical elements of the weather that many find so intriguing.
So, for 2023 at least, the wait continues.
There's no snow on the radar for this week, but you can assured we'll be on top of whatever looming falls we're forecast to receive.
We love the mystery of snowfall as much as our readers.
Editor, Nick McGrath
