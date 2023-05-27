A 29-year-old was taken to hospital Friday night after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole.
At about 10.30pm on May 26, police and paramedics were called to the corner of Victoria Street and Sampson Street in Orange following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and found a Ford Ranger had crashed into a pole, bringing down power lines," a police spokesman said.
"The driver - and sole occupant - a 29-year-old man - sustained minor injuries."
The driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Orange Hospital where police said he would undergo mandatory blood testing.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam vision to urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
As a result of the crash, power was lost to nearly 1500 homes between the corner of Burrendong Way and Dalton Street, up to Northern Distributor Road.
As of midday on May 27, the number of homes still without power was 188.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
