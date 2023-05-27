If you're driving along some of our region's back roads this weekend you might spot something strange - the Hogwarts Express, a toy Tonka truck or even Smurfette behind the wheel.
It was certainly a sight to be seen as hundreds of quirky and colourful cars descended upon Dubbo ready to set off on a massive adventure through the bush for this year's Variety Bash, which started in Dubbo for the first time ever.
Janet Kilazoglou, event and experience manager at Variety, said the charity chose Dubbo to be the start line this year as the town has been so supportive of previous events and was a gateway to western NSW.
"It was the first time we've actually started the event outside Newcastle, so it's a bit of a first for us but we were very much welcomed in Dubbo and it was great to have Regional Australia Bank help us out with the start line there," she said.
"We've always had a lot of support from Dubbo for our motoring events - both our bashes and our motorbike events so it was a really easy decision for us. It also lets us get to some of the further west parts of NSW."
The 2023 Variety NSW Bash is a key regional fundraising event for Variety. It is not a race or rally but rather a drive through rural NSW with like-minded fundraisers, raising money for much needed equipment and resources for kids across NSW and ACT.
101 cars gathered at the starting line at the Ollie Robbin's Oval in Dubbo on Sunday, before setting off on the first leg of their journey to Cowra via Eugowra. On Monday, the bashers continued onwards towards Leeton, stopping at Greenethorpe and Stockinbingal.
"Ultimately we'll be back in Newcastle on Saturday after a week travelling around rural NSW," she said.
"Variety is really lucky to be quite well known in country areas so we're very much recognised where we go. And with the smaller communities we pass through - they love seeing the colourful characters and cars we bring into town."
"Often these kids have never seen 300 people and 100 cars descend upon their town so there's always excitement."
Asked what some of her favourite cars were this year, Ms Kilazoglou said the Harry Potter car was definitely a highlight.
"It's a new car this year that's joined the bash and they've gone to so much effort to theme the car and also to theme themselves," she said.
"We also have nine NRL themed cars which are really exciting and our Avengers, in their HQ Ute are always a highlight - they dress up as Scarlet Witch and Captain America all day every day."
While in Dubbo, Variety handed over a cheque for $24,000 to Tullamore Public School principal Kelly Jesser. The money will help the school to buy a food van for hospitality training, which will be the first for students in the area.
"It will help both the students at the school and the community of Tullamore," said Ms Kilazoglou.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
