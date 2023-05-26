An off-the-field incident during a Woodbridge Cup clash is being investigated by NSW Rugby League.
The Central Western Daily has confirmed the investigation stemmed from a match between the Peak Hill Roosters and Trundle Boomers during round five of the competition.
A NSWRL spokesman said they were "investigating an incident in the Woodbridge Cup first grade match between Peak Hill Roosters and Trundle Boomers on Saturday, May 20 at Lindner Oval.
"Both clubs are cooperating with the investigation and the NSWRL will make no further comment on the matter until the judicial process is complete."
The CWD understands the incident took place off the field, between players from Peak Hill and Trundle, while the game was going on.
In wake of the incident, Peak Hill has decided to ban alcohol at its home ground "until further notice".
"We know some people will have issues with our previous post but for the best interest of our club and the sport we all love we have had to make the hard decision that our home games will be an alcohol free zone until further notice," the club posted on its Facebook page on Friday.
"We need to remember that all actions have consequences. We know that this may stop some people from coming to our game but we hope you will still come and support our league tag ladies and the men's team.
"Hope you all understand. Lets get back to playing footy and staying in the winning circle."
The Roosters won the game in question 20-16.
Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull said the league would not comment until after an investigation was complete.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
