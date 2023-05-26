They're hungrier to win the ball back and that desire has been rewarded.
Panorama FC's approach to the Western Premier League season has been one of more adventurous pressing and high defensive intensity, and it's proving to be a winning formula.
It's a style that the Goats will look to continue in this Saturday afternoon's WPL grand final rematch against Orange Waratahs FC at Proctor Park.
Panorama's winning start to the season was disrupted with a recent draw and defeat but they found themselves back on the right side of the scoresheet in last week's 3-0 win over Orana Spurs.
In the game Panorama showcased more of the defensive pressure which currently has them sitting second on the ladder.
Captain Paul Long said the team have been pleased by how well they've defensively executed this season - whether it be close to their own goal or up in their opponents' half.
"We've progressed our game a bit, trying to win the ball higher up the pitch and play a more exciting brand. It's been a nice change. Last year transformed the way that a lot of us view the game, and then we wanted to use more of our defensive ability to play higher up the pitch. We've been able to win the ball back in dangerous areas."
Panorama's 1-0 loss to Macquarie United FC and 1-all draw to Barnstoneworth United FC exposed several areas that the team wanted to improve on.
"We've dropped points and I'd be lying if I said we weren't disappointed about that," he said.
"Sometimes dropping points can get you back into rhythm and wake you up a bit. I still think that we're travelling very well. It obviously could be better, and we're always looking to improve, but I think we're happy with where we're at."
The ladder disparity makes the hosts big favourites for this weekend's clash.
However, despite the fact Tahs have a new-look team this year they still have the mental edge of three straight victories over the Bathurst squad.
"Waratahs have been the same way for years - a very physical and a very driven squad," Long said.
"Regardless of who they've picked up or who they've lost they'll always be competitive.
"It's similar across the comp, especially this year. It's been quite tight so far and I'm sure it's going to continue to be that way. That's a really good thing."
Kick of is 3pm.
Bathurst '75 FC will travel to take on Dubbo Bulls at Apex Oval.
The '75 boys have the opportunity to make it five wins on the trots as they look to defend top spot on the ladder, with their Bathurst rivals in close pursuit.
Their match also kicks-off from 3pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
