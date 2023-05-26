For the first time in the club's 41-year history, the Orange Tigers will be sporting an Indigenous guernsey.
The idea had been in the pipeline "for a long time" according to club stalwart Kass Ings who was proud to see the day had finally arrived.
"It means a lot to a lot of people," she said.
"It's an amazing feeling being able to pull it all off and be able to say that we did this. It took us 41 years but we've managed to do it."
Although the design was ready to go for the Tigers' round four clash with the Bathurst Giants to coincide with the Sir Doug Nicholls Round (formerly known as AFL Indigenous Round), the Orange outfit decided to wait until they could unveil them in front of a home crowd.
"We didn't want to have the first time in the club's history to wear them in an away game," Ings added.
It was the artwork of Casey Naden for which the guernseys were based on.
"When I painted it, I really wanted to capture what is important to our people living on Wiradjuri country," she said.
"I really wanted to emphasise what is connection for us. There's the connection to the animals which is why the gugga (goanna) is in there. I wanted to capture the rivers and I wanted to capture the land as well.
"The circles represent our people's way of learning, so we learn through yarning circles which is our knowledge and experience through story-telling."
As for the rest of the design, the yellow represents the Orange Tigers, while the three rivers and footprints are to symbolise the Indigenous people and their "connection to everything which is here."
The Orange Aboriginal Medical Service were big supporters of the guernsey and a major reason why the idea was finally able to come to fruition.
Ms Naden coincidentally began working at OAMS after the group came on board. She was delighted to see the guernsey up close when one was delivered to the hospital as a thank you for the support.
"It makes me really proud to share my painting and my culture," Ms Naden added.
"The Tigers AFL club are absolutely amazing. It's a real privilege to do their art for their jersey."
All three senior sides will wear the guernseys when they take on the Dubbo Demons and Bathurst Bushrangers at Orange Waratahs on May 27, with a special ceremony commencing at 2pm prior to the tier one match.
The title for the painting is 'Together we stand strong', a message Ms Naden said held particular relevance today.
"With everything going on at the moment with the 'yes' vote, I think that's exactly what we need to do," she added.
"We need to stand together strong as Indigenous and non-Indigenous people so that we can be recognised in the constitution as well. We need the support of our non-Indigenous brothers and sisters to get there."
Polo shirts with the design will also be available on the day to purchase.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
