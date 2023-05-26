Central West police officers remain on the hunt for a 20-year-old man last seen around three weeks ago.
Police began a manhunt for Jacob Wright on May 3, and authorities are appealing to the public in an attempt to locate and apprehend the male, who with two outstanding warrants.
Believed to frequent the Peak Hill area, Wright is wanted by police in relation to alleged traffic and break-and-enter offences.
Wright is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, and is between 175 to 185 centimetres tall.
Police describe him as a medium build male with long, black hair, and brown-coloured eyes.
With ongoing inquiries being conducted, police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to make contact with authorities.
Anyone with information on this person should direct intel to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000, or head online to the website.
This case is part of the western region's Operation Persistence, with police reminding the public not to post any sensitive information to social media pages.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
