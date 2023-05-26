An Orange expat that relocated to Bathurst to break his drug habit has been reminded in court the neighbouring town is not "some meth-free paradise".
Ross Edwin Oates of Russell Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty at Orange Local Court on May 5 to riding a motorcycle after consuming illicit drugs.
The 43-year-old was randomly tested while riding his motorbike on Hill Street about 6.10pm on September 22, 2022. Methamphetamine was detected. The conditions were dry and there was light at the time.
Oates told the court he has since relocated to reduce temptation.
Magistrate David Day raised one eyebrow, and replied: "I hope you don't think Bathurst is some meth-free paradise."
His extensive history of traffic offenses was flagged as an aggravating factor during sentencing.
Ross Edwin Oates was convicted, fined $330, and disqualified from riding for six months.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.