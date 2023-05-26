Central Western Daily
Court

Ross Oates convicted for riding a motorcycle after consuming illicit drugs

By Court Reporter
May 27 2023 - 7:30am
The 43-year-old was randomly tested while riding his motorbike on Hill Street. File picture.
An Orange expat that relocated to Bathurst to break his drug habit has been reminded in court the neighbouring town is not "some meth-free paradise".

