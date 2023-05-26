Childcare centres across Orange are continuing to monitor an increased number of COVID cases amid fears the country is facing a fifth wave of the Omicron strain in coming months.
This week, Deakin University chair in epidemiology Professor Catherine Bennett warned Australians should prepare for a "winter climb" in case numbers.
In the past seven days, 38,226 COVID-19 cases were reported around Australia, which is an increase of almost 20 per cent on case numbers from the previous week.
In the seven days to 4pm, May 25, the Western NSW Local Health District has 725 recorded cases of the virus.
In the Orange local government area, in the last four weeks, a total of 72 positive PCR tests have been reported.
Across the region, Dubbo (326), Bathurst (149), Parkes (49), Mudgee (33), Cowra (23), Lithgow (19), Cabonne (13), Blayney (11), Forbes (8) and Oberon (6) have also reported cases in the last month.
Although, it's now not mandatory to report a positive COVID-19 case.
Families across Orange are beginning to feel the pinch too.
Child care facilities in Orange have been impacted at a staffing level, with a number of positive cases forcing some centres to close rooms and ask parents to keep kids at home in order to meet ratio.
Goodstart Early Learning operates two centres in Orange and says its managers are "monitoring the increased number of COVID cases in the Orange area".
"Our centre teams are very experienced in dealing with all infectious diseases including COVID-19 and we have robust processes and procedures in place to reduce and manage the spread of these," a Goodstart spokesperson said.
"Our centres remain open, however due to a number of staff members with COVID, we are asking families to keep children home where possible."
These decisions are made based on health advice.- Minister for Education Prue Car
It comes on the back of similar issues at Orange High School at the start of May.
One year cohort each day for four days straight was kept off school grounds and reverted back to learning from home protocol following a spike in COVID-19 case in the OHS staff.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car said sending students back to a learning from home model was an option moving into winter and, along with OHS , other schools have responded similarly after being hit by a spike in COVID.
"These decisions are made based on health advice, and to ensure the safety of staff and students," Ms Car said.
"Teacher shortages definitely play a role in these decisions and we are working hard to get to the root cause of the crisis to ensure disruption is minimised."
A spike in COVID-19 cases in correctional centres across regional NSW has also been recorded.
"We're seeing numbers push up again which is what you expect as you get into colder weather," Professor Bennett said.
A rise in deaths from respiratory conditions during winter is expected, she said.
Immune systems are often not functioning as well as they do in mid-summer and winter brought more virus exposure, Professor Bennett said.
"It's the time where everybody just needs to be that bit more mindful of respiratory infections."
Immunisation Coalition CEO Kim Sampson said COVID-19 wasn't "behaving in a seasonal way like influenza".
"But maybe that's about to change. This year we could see COVID-19 sit more firmly in the seasonal cycle," Mr Sampson said.
Most Australians have had at least one infection and vaccination, Professor Bennett said.
"We're in a situation where, for middle aged and older adults, we're seeing less cases translate to hospitalisation," she said.
Australia has "less deaths per infection than we have seen before", attributed to broader COVID-19 immunity in the population, Professor Bennett said.
"Our hybrid immunity does help protect us but it shouldn't take away from public health advice," she said.
Professor Bennett advised that winter was a good time to book in for a booster, particularly for those aged over 65.
Meanwhile, Mr Sampson said Australia had shown a "decline in interest" for COVID-19 boosters.
"We're still not getting the level of vaccination that is ideal to combat a disease like COVID-19," he said.
The public health messaging that declared the pandemic was over was "unfortunate".
"While the pandemic may be over the disease isn't," Mr Sampson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.