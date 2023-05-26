Central Western Daily
Covid

COVID-19 cases in Orange: Childcare centres impacted by new wave

May 27 2023 - 4:30am
Childcare centres across Orange are continuing to monitor an increased number of COVID cases amid fears the country is facing a fifth wave of the Omicron strain in coming months.

