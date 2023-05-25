TRAFFIC is affected in both directions along Bells Line of Road following a crash near Bilpin on Thursday afternoon, May 25.
According to Live Traffic NSW, the accident occurred at around 2.17pm and motorists are being advised to exercise caution and expect significant delays.
Emergency services and a helicopter are attending the scene, and alternating stop/slow traffic conditions are in place.
A NSW Ambulance Media representative said initial reports suggest a single-vehicle accident involving a man believed to be in his 40s.
Anyone planning to travel on Bells Line of Road is advised to refer to Live Traffic to monitor road conditions, and plan an alternate route.
