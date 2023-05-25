The driver of a yellow sedan is lucky to be alive following a horror car and truck collision in Canowindra on Thursday.
The car and truck collided in a head-on accident between the town's Bridge and Lynne streets around 3pm on May 25.
Emergency services attended the scene, confirming the driver of the vehicle in his 40s was in need of significant medical attention.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the man was suffering from head, arm and leg injuries. The man has been transported to Orange Hospital for treatment.
The Central Western Daily has contacted NSW Police for comment.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
