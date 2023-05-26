Police believe an error of judgement led to Thursday's shocking truck and car smash which landed the driver of a yellow sedan in a serious condition in hospital.
It's said the driver of the car was lucky to survive the head-on accident, occurring between Bridge and Lynne streets in Canowindra on May 25.
As of 11am on Friday, NSW Police have confirmed the driver of the Ford Falcon as a 68-year-old man, with the truck driver 58 years old.
Police believe the Ford driver collided with the truck when attempting to merge with the busy Lynne Street traffic, confirming the incident occurred around 12:30pm on Thursday.
"The car looks like it crossed onto the incorrect side of the road and hit the rear of a semi trailer," senior constable, Grant Terry said.
"It's like a head-on, but he's missed the front of the truck; he's actually gone into the side of the truck."
The driver's side of the car was almost completely exposed, with one of the tyres bent at close-to-a-90-degree angle.
On Thursday afternoon, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the man was suffering from head, arm and leg injuries and was transported to Orange Hospital for further treatment.
"The patient from the car involved is still in hospital and undergoing care, [staff are] monitoring his condition," Mr Terry said.
"There are still concerns for his wellbeing at this time and no action has been taken at this stage. Police are still investigating and inquiries are continuing."
NSW Police also confirms the truck driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene on Thursday.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
