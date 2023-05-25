Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Drunken crash at Cumnock Police Station by James Heriot of Molong attracts minimum possible sentence

By Court Reporter
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drunken crash at Cumnock Police Station by James Heriot of Molong attracts minimum possible sentence at Orange Local Court in Orange NSW.
Drunken crash at Cumnock Police Station by James Heriot of Molong attracts minimum possible sentence at Orange Local Court in Orange NSW.

A successful businessman that crashed into a police station fence while three-times over the limit, and then attempted to drive off, has been given the most lenient possible sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.