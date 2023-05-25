The James Sheahan boys came up against the eventual winners Red Bend (1) in their first round. Red Bend won their exchange 5 sets to 1 set. James Sheahan had much more success in their other two rounds defeating Red Bend (2) by 6 sets to 0 sets and ending the day in further triumph over St Raphael's by 6 sets to 0 sets. A great day played in great spirits.