Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Orange Ex-Services' Club tennis centre hosts Catholic Diocese competition

By Chrissie Kjoller
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheahan's girls' team: Elleanor Doyle, Maddy Gersbach, Andrea Edwin and Jessie Monks. Picture supplied.
Sheahan's girls' team: Elleanor Doyle, Maddy Gersbach, Andrea Edwin and Jessie Monks. Picture supplied.

Our club played host to the Catholic Diocese Schools Tennis Competition on Monday, May 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.