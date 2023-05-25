Our club played host to the Catholic Diocese Schools Tennis Competition on Monday, May 8.
Schools from St Raphael's Cowra, Red Bend Forbes, Mackillop Bathurst and James Sheahan Orange utilized nine courts.
The James Sheahan girls had a comfortable win in the first round against St Raphael's, winning 6 sets to 0 sets. In the second round they played Red Bend and had a close victory. In the final round against Mackillop they were defeated 5 sets to 1.
The James Sheahan boys came up against the eventual winners Red Bend (1) in their first round. Red Bend won their exchange 5 sets to 1 set. James Sheahan had much more success in their other two rounds defeating Red Bend (2) by 6 sets to 0 sets and ending the day in further triumph over St Raphael's by 6 sets to 0 sets. A great day played in great spirits.
Our club believes the entire day was perfectly run by the teachers Jo Kingham, Steve Maguire, Trent Critchley from Sheahan and Margot Cantrill, Mackillop.
All players played very well with exceptional sportsmanship on court and very good manners off court. They were perfect ambassadors for their respective schools.
Our club's mixed night comp continues to be a very popular event being held every Wednesday night from 6.30pm.
Last week's round 5 results in the ladies were - 1st - Sue Vaughan 3 sets/20 games, 2nd - Chrissie Kjoller-2/14, 3rd- Joanne Daffern 2/13, Jackie Chan 1/7, Elizabeth Grady 0/11.
Men's results were 1st - Anthony Miklich 3 sets/17 games, 2nd - Rodd Buesnel 2/16, 3rd - Andy Cannon 2/14, Tony Wearing and Col Parsons both on 0/8. Andy drew his own name out to win the free hit voucher.
Coaching is available every afternoon, the junior comp held every Tuesday from 4pm to 5.30pm attracts good numbers, ladies social every Thursday morning from 9am and mixed social from 1.30pm are both very popular.
Our club always gives a very welcome to everyone who would like to come along.
