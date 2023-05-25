The Weekender List: What's on in Orange May 26 to May 28

Rogue Sculptors Exhibition: The Corner Store Gallery is going rogue this week with its latest exhibition. The Rogue Sculptors will present the exhibition Altered States from Tuesday, May 23 to Sunday, May 28. The exhibition will showcase diversity of thinking, styles and individuality and the selection of works will involved a wide range of materials. Read more about the exhibition here.
Safe Hands Exhibition: Check out artworks from Safe Hands Hub, a group of works from attendees of the hub who attend a weekly art class. The exhibition will take place at their 342 Peisley Street residence. Check out more details here.
Sydney Writers Festival Live and Local at Orange: The Sydney Writers Festival is returning to Orange Regional Gallery Theatre and hosted by the Orange City Library on May 25, 26, 27 and 28.The festival will be live-streaming all the wonderful talks, ideas and story-telling to come out of the festival. To book tickets for the free events, click here.
Italian dinner at Nile Street: Enjoy Nile Street Cafe's bi-monthly themed dinner with a four-course menu and a great range of local wines and a cocktail menu. $85 per person Find out more or read the menu just here.
Neil Gill Live at the Cocktail Bar: Get into the Greenhouse Orange to see this week's wonderful entertainment offering. See him live from 7pm at the Cocktail Bar.
SILENCE by Karul Projects: A performance by BlakDance at the Orange Civic theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for concession and $26 for two to 17 years. Get tickets here.
Anna, Amy and Josie: Join Anna, Amy and Josie for a magical night of stories, good food and wine. Anna Weatherup is known for turning all four chairs in the Voice. Amy Vee is an award-winning songwriter and performer with extensive touring experience. Josie Laver is a country music rising star. Enjoy this from 6pm. Get more details here.
Make-Up Workshop: This is the ultimate beauty guide and will teach you how to apply your daily make-up and help with a flawless routine. Hosted by Anja Williams and Cathy Goodlock this event takes place at The Hive from 2pm. Cost is $36.41. Get tickets here.
Wine Wars Ross Hill vs Tyrrells: Head to Charred Kitchen and Bar as they present Wine Wars. Enjoy a delicious five course menu with dual matched wines. Get more details here. Tickets cost $195.
Studio Sessions-Javier and Rocky: At the Corner Store Gallery from 6pm. Entry is just $25 (including a drink on arrival) for a fun night reggae and Latin feels. Read more here and book tickets here.
Austen Logan Live at The Blind Pig: Tickets are just $5 online or cash at the door. Entertainment begins at 9pm.
Stars of Orange: You've heard about it, you know what it is. Now it's time to get your tickets. Attend the Stars of Orange at Orange Function Centre. These tickets are sold out but you can stream into your loungeroom if you wish. Details in the post below.
Sunday, May 28
Community Market Day: The Rotary Club of Orange Autumn Community market at the Orange Showground. This Market Day supports local small businesses. Money raised will go to the Rotary Club of Orange. Find out more information here.
Hustle and Heart Music: Are singing at the Ophir Hotel from midday on Sunday. Enjoy a Sunday Sesh with the gang.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
