A "complete lunatic" that wreaked havoc at an airport after learning unpaid child support prevented him leaving the country is on track to be deported.
Former Orange resident Shannon-Lee Malloy racially abused passengers, assaulted two staff members, smashed about $20,000 worth of equipment, and disrupted flights in front of more than 100 people at Sydney in 2022.
The 38-year-old New Zealand citizen pleaded guilty to a spate of charges including offensive behaviour, reckless destruction, and common assault this month at Orange Local Court.
Mr Malloy represented himself via video link from a worksite kitchen in Victoria, where he is now employed as a high tension linesman. He smiled throughout and appeared calm.
"This offending is outrageous ... it's just carrying on like a complete lunatic ... there is no reason," magistrate David Day said.
"You don't seem to realise how serious this is. You just don't get it ... You better start thinking about where you're going to live in New Zealand."
Mr Malloy racially abusing patrons and flipped his middle finger after arriving at Sydney International Airport from Perth about 6.40am on June 9, 2022.
A Child Support Agency Australia alert showing he had outstanding payments about an hour later prompted police to intercept him before he could board a plane to Auckland. Swearing under his breath and visibly angry, he then broke into an outdoor terrace and smashed a bar stool over a large wooden table.
The broken chair was raised above his head and aimed at staff attempting to escape. One fell and injured her knee and ankle. After a physical altercation, he left and smashed four Air New Zealand signs, pushed over bollards, and kicked a bag.
Mr Malloy was convicted of all counts and fined in excess of $4000. He apologised in court: "I'd like to say sorry for what I've done."
Magistrate Day said he is likely to deported, but would not be unemployed: "They do have electricity in New Zealand I believe."
