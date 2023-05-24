Central Western Daily
Oberon Tigers have another big win in the Woodbridge Cup

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
The Oberon Tigers had another big win at Molong on May 21, coming out 56 to 10 over the Molong Bulls and giving the Oberon team its third win of the season.

