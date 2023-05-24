The owners of the Bloomfield Medical centre have issued a statement after a hospital within the building was put into voluntary administration.
On May 23 it was announced that Ernst and Young had been appointed to oversee a possible sale of the Orange Private Hospital - which is located inside the Bloomfield building across the road from Orange Health Service.
The news came just two years after the private hospital got up and running and less than three years after Centuria Healthcare Property Fund (CHPF) purchased the Bloomfield Medical centre for $55.5 million.
In a statement issued to the Central Western Daily on May 24, a Centuria spokeswoman confirmed the Orange Private Hospital had entered voluntary administration.
"The tenant entered voluntary administration on Tuesday, May 23," the message read.
"CHPF is working with tenant's appointed voluntary administrators, Ernst & Young, through the voluntary administration process whilst a long-term solution for the hospital is sought."
The private hospital employs 64 staff in addition to 32 surgeons which operate out of the seven theatre facility.
An initial statement from Ernst and Young partner David Kennedy said: "We understand these are uncertain times for employees, doctors and patients of Orange Private Hospital.
"Our priorities are the continuation of services at the hospital and to ensure any disruption is minimised. We will be conducting an expression of interest campaign to achieve a recapitalisation or sale of the hospital.
"We are committed to having regular and clear communication with doctors, employees, patients and the local community."
Ernst and Young have been approached by this publication for more details regarding - among other things - a timeframe for when a sale could be completed and how confident the company was that a buyer would found.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.