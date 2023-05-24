As ties with China become increasingly precarious, a prominent Orange leader has been deployed to the front line of Australia's shifting economy. The impact on our region could be significant.
In April Jeff Whitton - a councillor and community leader on multiple fronts - was appointed Australian Country President to the Economic Council of India.
He is responsible for facilitating relationships between Australian industries and those in the 1.4 billion-strong rising superpower.
"I'm pretty excited. It is a great honour to be on the forefront here," Mr Whitton told the Central Western Daily.
The news comes just months after plans for a new free-trade agreement were announced. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a rockstar welcome in Sydney on Tuesday.
Mr Whitton says industries in the Central West including resources, wine, food, airlines, higher education, technology, and cultural exchange will be early priorities.
"I am going to look at starting with what we have in our own backyard. We have a very strong wine industry, and that's not something India has ... they are fully supportive of that being first cab off the rank," he said.
The Economic Council of India (ECO) is a strategic think tank with seven divisions across the globe. Its stated goal is to foster non-violence through creation of a "peace economy."
"This organisation has a focus on doing business with countries that support free democracy, democracies, freedom of speech ... there is also a very big focus on renewables as well as green energy and protecting the planet," Mr Whitton said.
"It is a very substantial and well connected organisation throughout the world. And with the recent free trade agreement, Australia is now firmly on their radar for trade relations, which is a great opportunity for all of Australia including regional centres like Orange."
Mr Whitton's role requires him to consult between federal or state governments and industry bodies in both nations.
"India, a bit like China, are looking to grow outside their own country. So the relationship is not about just sending goods between different countries, it's about opportunity in Australia for them to grow industry or grow jobs and manufacturing.
"They're really interested in start-ups, small and medium enterprise organisations ... a lot of those companies have lost a lot of revenue because of the issues with China."
Mr Whitton is an expert in cyber security and digital technologies. He sits on Orange City Council, and numerous boards including OCTEC and Marathon Health. He lectures at several universities.
"My own passion has always been regional Australia. In regional Australia, it seems we have to work harder," he said.
"Certainly COVID has played a role in opening their eyes to the fact that there is more to Australia than just Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and Perth, and Adelaide.
"We're resorting back to a strict sovereign relation ... everything's turning inward again. We're gonna do our own manufacturing ... There's a real focus on sovereignty at the moment."
