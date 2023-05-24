Central Western Daily
Jeff Whitton appointed Australian Country President to Economic Council of India

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 3:25pm
As ties with China become increasingly precarious, a prominent Orange leader has been deployed to the front line of Australia's shifting economy. The impact on our region could be significant.

