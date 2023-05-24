Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Money Matters | Interest Rate Peak? Good news looms for borrowers

By Russell Tym
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With higher interest rates the defensive part of the portfolio is now earning more, writes Russell Tym. Picture by Shutterstock.
With higher interest rates the defensive part of the portfolio is now earning more, writes Russell Tym. Picture by Shutterstock.

Are interest rates at their peak?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.