Our calendar seems to be quite full these days of 'days' or 'weeks' for special remembrance and attention.
Of course, Mother's Day was a big one, but Volunteers, Palliative Care and Reconciliation can't be allowed to slip by unnoticed.
Without volunteers right across the spectrum, our lives would take a huge turn for the worse.
We have people putting their own lives at risk like Fire fighters or SES workers, people providing care and assistance like Vinnies, Salvos, Parents and Friends groups, Hospital Auxiliaries and a whole list of volunteer workers and fund raisers for so many worthy causes.
Palliative Care has been in the forefront of our thinking for some years now, with people generally unaware of how it functions and what it needs - like a free standing hospice.
Without the generous support of caring volunteers at present in Push 4 Palliative, many people and their grieving families would be greatly disadvantaged.
With Reconciliation Week coming up too, we are being called to open our minds and hearts to the long standing abuse of our First Nation People before the Referendum comes on the map later this year and allow them their right for consultation by the Government especially when making decisions that affect their life and history.
As I reflected on which of these important remembrance occasions I might write this column about, I was impressed by the solid foundations in which they are all deeply embedded.
Without human kindness, goodness, love and compassion they would all have collapsed many moons ago.
Every person is gifted with talents of one kind or another, allowing us to share our time and our energy with others.
With these separate remembrance occasions, it is good to take a few moments to consider where our talents might be best utilized, and understand the meaning and purpose of the causes being publicized.
Volunteers are in very short supply, and we need more generous people to come to their aid.
It is, however, important to make sure our understanding of what they exist for is fully developed.
Sadly, there seems to be much misunderstanding and difference of opinion about The Voice and its place and rightfulness as a Consultative Committee for matters involving our First Nation People.
These people deserve justice and respect and recognition of their long history in this country.
If someone wants to make a decision on an important matter, then it goes without saying that they need to consult those who have background knowledge of the subject.
The Voice would be an excellent source of this sort of information.
So, as we tick off these remembrances 'days' and 'weeks' on the calendar for Volunteers, for Palliative Care and for Aboriginal Reconciliation, we might look on all of them with gratitude, and even see where we might be able to use our personal talents to lend a hand to swell the ranks.
