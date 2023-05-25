Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
What's on

Bucking Bulls Australia National Final to be held in Blayney

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get ready to be bucked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.