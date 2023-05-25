Get ready to be bucked.
This Saturday, at the Central West Equestrian and Livestock Centre in Blayney, the best bucking bulls will be doing their very best to get that weight of their backs at the inaugural Bucking Bulls Australia National Finals.
Secretary of Bucking Bulls Australia Mick Ford lives in Neville and said the finals will showcase both the bulls and the jockeys.
"Bucking Bulls Australia has been an association since 2019 when a group of us formed it so breeders of the bulls we use in rodeos actually compete with the bulls," he said.
"We breed the bulls and enter them in their age group from yearlings through to maturity bulls which are the older bulls."
From yearling through to age two the bulls have a dummy strapped to their back which is released using a car boot remote control.
"We strap a weighted box to them with a boot latch in it, open the gate and that rides them for four seconds when we push the boot latch button and it drops off them. They get judged on how well they buck," he said.
It's more about the genetics these days, just like racehorses.- Mick Ford.
From three years to maturity they use jockeys, meaning that the competition has two parts, the bulls performance, and the riders.
"We created a national title for the riders as well and we've been able to put together $150,000 in prize money for the season," Mick said.
Mr Ford said that the best part of the bucking bulls competition is changing the mindset of those that think that they need an angry bull to buck well.
"Because we handle them from yearlings all the way through to they're four or five years old, these bulls will eat out of your hand," he said. "It's more about the genetics these days, just like racehorses."
Gates open at 12.30pm on Saturday for a 2pm start. The estimated finishing time is 9pm.
Tickets are available through www.123tix.com.au/events/38757/bucking-bulls-australia-national-finals.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
