Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
Watch

Footballer Ji Hartland had to wait four days for surgery on broken leg

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN Australian rules footballer, who broke his leg in a match, has described his four-day wait for surgery as a "massive debacle".

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.