Blayney Bears too good for unbeaten Panthers

Updated May 23 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:26pm
BLAYNEY Bears have moved into first spot on the Western Premiership Reserve Grade ladder after their 32-8 win over the previously unbeaten Bathurst Panthers at Carrington Park on Sunday.

