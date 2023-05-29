One of Australia's biggest jazz acts hopes to transport his audience back to a golden age of music.
Andy Baylor is one of the headline acts for the Orange Winter Jazz Festival held on the weekend of June 9-11.
Mr Baylor has been playing jazz, blues and roots music for more than 50 years and was even labelled one of "Melbourne's greatest musical treasures."
However for the past two years Mr Baylor has called the Central West home, swapping the hustle and bustle of the city for Cowra's sleepy streets.
The musician sat down with the Central Western Daily to discuss life in the country, why he isn't a fan of modern music and what he is looking forward to when visiting Orange.
Central Western Daily: How have you found living in the country?
Andy Baylor: "I come from Melbourne but recently relocated to Cowra for family reasons, I have children out here. It's definitely been a bit of a change."
CWD: How is the music scene out here compared to somewhere like Melbourne?
AB: "Yeah it's certainly different. Just from a cultural perspective as a musician from the city I do miss the busyness and community. That's especially true with jazz, it's a really close community.
"But that's why festivals in regional areas are so important. They really bring some flavour out here.
"For years I used to drive through the Central West to get to Tamworth for the country music festival. I think the music scene out here is changing but slowly.
"For instance Cowra is a real rock music cover band area but not much else.
"The thing with musical culture is when there is not much you have an opportunity to create something and contribute."
CWD: What's your own musical background?
AB: "I'm pretty old school.
"I've been to the United States a lot to study and listen and over the years I started listening to records and what you call old style music."
CWD: What can audiences expect to hear?
AB: "Jazz is a pretty broad church but I also play blues and roots. Styles like those actually have more folk origins and less rock music. It's a really old-style kind of music.
"An example would be a Hank Williams tribute show I've done. Real blues was kind of soft and gentle.
"These things appeal to older people. It belongs to another world, one that existed before the digital era.
"But in saying that people have so much access to old music thanks to the internet. You can really go back in time.
"It's a cliched saying, but everything old is new again."
CWD: And you're hoping to bring a bit of that bygone era to Orange?
AB: "Yeah I am.
"I was there a last year and had great time. It really is a great festival. It's a bit of a change to come out here and contribute to local culture.
"I'll be performing at Holy Trinity on June 11 from 6.30pm. I'm part of a trio with Jon Wilby from Millthorpe and Mark Welsh from Orange."
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Holy Trinity Anglican Orange
Anson St, Orange NSW 2800
Saturday 10 June, 11.30pm - 10pm
Paul Grabowsky's Torrio!, Bungarribee, The Vampires with Chris Abrahams, Harry James Angus (The Cat Empire), The Necks
Sunday 11 June, 1.45pm - 9.45pm
Matt Arthur, Andy Baylor Trio, The Morrison's play Paul Kelly's Misty Highway, Karen Lee Andrews
**Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Uniting Church
Anson St, Orange NSW 2800
Saturday 10 June, 2pm - 9pm
ANU Jazz Orchestra, Chloe Kim, Katie Thorn, Moussa Diakite Trio
Sunday 11 June, 12.30pm - 10.15pm
Tessie Overmyer Trio, Vasesh, Pat O'Donnell, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Sandy Evans/Andrew Robson Quartet
**Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Orange Regional Conservatorium
73a Hill St, Orange NSW 2800
Saturday 10 June, 12.15pm - 6pm
Eric Ajaye Trio, Jordan Ireland + Nick Garbett, Underwards
Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 7.45pm
Paul Grabowsky's Torrio! Rachel Thoms and Luke Sweeting, Michelle Nicolle Quartet, Chris Cody Trio
**Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Lord Anson Public House
Anson St, Orange NSW 2800
Saturday 10 June, 12pm - 11.45pm
Kenny Feather, James Valentine's Upbeat, Riley & Ah-See, Jaffer, Little Clouds, Monstress, Mister Ott
Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 11.15pm
The Cat Collection, Queen Porter Stomp, The Cicada Club, Tin Roof Big Band, Felix Albert and The Gentlemanly 2, Mister Ott.
**Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL "POP-UP EVENT': Opening Night Party feat. Moussa Diakite + DJ Ken
Canobolas Dance Hall, Canobolas Lake Road, Canobolas
Friday 9 June, 6pm - 11pm
Cost: $45 (kids under 12 free). Ticket for show only, food and beverage sold separately
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL "POP-UP EVENT': Lisa Oduor-Noah (KENYA)
The Agrestic Grocer
426 Mitchell Highway, Orange NSW 2800
Saturday 10 June, 6pm - 9pm
Cost: $35 - show only, food + beverages sold separately.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL "POP-UP EVENT': Michelle Nicolle
Birdie Noshery + Drinking Establishment
426 Mitchell Highway, Orange NSW 2800
Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 2.30pm
Cost: $35 -show only, Food + Beverages sold separately.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL "POP-UP EVENT": The High Tone Pants + Closing Festival Jam Session
The Blind Pig
47 McNamara St, Orange NSW 2800
Sunday 11 June, 8pm - 11pm
Cost: $20 - entry only, food + beverages sold separately.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
