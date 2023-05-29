Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Music

Veteran Australian jazz, blue and roots musician Andy Baylor to perform at Orange Winter Jazz Festival

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Australia's biggest jazz acts hopes to transport his audience back to a golden age of music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.