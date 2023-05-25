Opportunity for income and lifestyle

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 26: 170 Farnham Road, Stuart Town:
If life on the land appeals to you, along with the chance for some extra income, then 170 Farnham Road could be the place for you.
Set on 208 acres, listing agent Scott Munro said the property provided a charming, two bedroom cottage. "The neat and tidy cottage is well maintained and offers charm and livability with its tasteful renovations that make it comfortable for use as a full time home or weekend getaway.
"There are two good sized bedrooms, plus a third space that can be used as an office or study," he said. "The property also features 4,000 gallons of rain water storage."
With views to the surrounding countryside that are assured, the property is cradled in a lovely location that offers privacy with extra income as a productive grazing property. Lightly timbered and undulating, the property is well-fenced, divided into five paddocks and is watered by two dams along with frontage to Boduldura Creek.
The property also provides a six metre by six metre, steel framed garage and workshop with concrete floor, and a four metre by four metre skillion roof shed at the rear of the property offering plenty of space for the boat, caravan or extra vehicles.
Scott said that the property was well priced to sell. "To get land that size with a comfortable home and not too far from facilities, it really is a great opportunity," he said.
170 Farnham Road is located less than a ten minute drive to Stuart Town which offers a comfortable hotel, handy convenience store, and primary school along with a school bus to either Wellington or Orange.
The property is situated approximately 15 minutes from Lake Mookerawa, with its water activities fishing and other recreational activities. It is also approximately 50 minutes to Lake Burrendong, which also offers plenty of on-water recreation, and is a 40 minute drive to the bustling CBD of Orange.
With a population of approximately 500, Stuart Town is a welcoming community. The area around the town is rich in cattle farming and orchards, while the town itself is flush with history, having formally been known as Ironbark. It was made popular by the Banjo Patterson poem, "The Man From Ironbark", and holds an annual Man From Ironbark Festival attracting tourists from across the state.
