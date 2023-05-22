Do you have these apps on your phone? If not, you probably should

We live in the age of apps. Our phones and tablets are loaded up with them. They play such an oversized role in our day-to-day lives that we often forget what life was like pre-app. Indeed, at this point it's difficult to imagine not having them.

Take travel, for instance. The notion of travelling abroad without the benefit of an interactive digital map is, for many people, unthinkable. And yet humans did just that for thousands of years, right up to and beyond the turn of the century.

That raises interesting questions about the real impact of smartphones and applications on our ability to navigate-literally and figuratively-the world in which we live. We're certainly becoming less resourceful. And we're all too happy to delegate essential capabilities to computers.

Is this wise? Are we allowing ourselves to be gradually denatured? Are we willfully marching toward a brave new world in which we can neither think nor act without the aid of technology? Where does this primrose path lead?

Such questions have taken on a new urgency with the advent of artificial intelligence. But we're not here to investigate them. They're too big and the potential answers are too alarming. So let's put them to one side as we take a quick look at some lesser known ways that apps can make a difference in your life.

Shipping and courier services

As our lives become more automated, we become more reliant on courier services. It's no longer necessary to leave the house to get groceries, pet food, alcohol, prescription medication, dry cleaning, etc. Nor are you obliged to bring packages to the post office or a courier drop off point so they can be shipped: most courier companies are happy to dispatch a driver to collect the package from your home.

You can make the whole process of sending and receiving packages easier by downloading a courier app. This could be an app made by a shipping company like DHL or FedEx. But it might also be a third-party app that allows you to compare quotes from various companies like TNT Courier or Direct Couriers.

Suppose you reside in Orange, NSW. You need to send a parcel to a friend. A cost comparison app can help you find the best courier Orange for your purposes. With these apps, you'll never overpay for shipping again.

Currency conversion

Being able to quickly and accurately convert money from one currency to another is essential while travelling. It also comes in handy if you have business dealings with people in other countries, or if you accept payment for services rendered in foreign currencies.

Rather than relying on your web browser to provide an approximate conversion, download a dedicated foreign exchange app. Some are better than others. I prefer the XE Currency Exchange app, which offers live mid-market exchange rates. It also provides charts by which you can compare rates over the course of days, weeks, months, and years.

Another feature of the XE app enables you to send money to countries around the world.

Sleep

About 15 per cent of Australians suffer from chronic insomnia, which is defined as an inability to fall or stay asleep. A further 59 per cent percent say they have at least one symptom that disrupts their sleep on a high frequency basis (at least three times per week).

There are many things you can do to improve the quality of your sleep. Until recently, downloading an app was not one of them. But now it is. There are sleep apps that track your sleep cycle and provide information to help you understand your habits and optimise your sleep schedule. Examples include Oura and Sleep Cycle.

You can also download an app which is designed to make it easier for you to fall asleep. Such apps feature guided meditation, soporific background noise, bedtime stories, and more.

Because they're quite involved, many sleep apps charge a small fee. There is even a prescription sleep app called Somryst, which is based on the principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. You'll have to consult your physician to see if it's right for you.

Nature breaks during a film

That's right: nature breaks during a film. There exists an app the sole purpose of which is to let you know when is a good time to relieve yourself at the cinema. It's called RunPee.

We've all been there: you're enjoying a newly released film when the urge to make water suddenly asserts itself. Until that point the movie had your undivided attention. You're loath to make a trip to the restroom lest you miss a crucial part of the action. The resulting dilemma is not an enviable one.