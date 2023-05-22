Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Allegations of blackmail as former mayor Robert William Bourke's trial gets under way

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bathurst mayor, Robert William Bourke, leaving Orange Court House on Monday.
Former Bathurst mayor, Robert William Bourke, leaving Orange Court House on Monday.

BLACKMAIL allegations, suspicions of a police cover up, a shredded letter and "toxic culture" on council have been foreshadowed in the opening remarks as the trial of a former high-profile Central West leader kicks off in Orange.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.