Central Western Daily
Home/Community

New Orange Regional Conservatorium facility potentially the premier conservatorium in regional NSW

Updated May 23 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange Regional Conservatorium has launched its fund-raising campaign to outfit its multi-million dollar state of the art facility to be built in the Northcourt area of Orange's Civic Precinct.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.