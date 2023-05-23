Orange Regional Conservatorium has launched its fund-raising campaign to outfit its multi-million dollar state of the art facility to be built in the Northcourt area of Orange's Civic Precinct.
At this week's launch, ORC management committee chair Dr Pam Ryan said the ORC is looking to bring the community along on its campaign to engender a real sense of ownership when the new education and performance facility opens its doors to the "music within".
Attended by supporters, sponsors and stakeholders, the audience at the launch heard how the new building will potentially catapult Orange's centre of music excellence as the premier conservatorium in regional NSW.
ORC director Donna Riles said the Conservatorium's 1900 students range in age from 12 months old in the music center's early childhood music program to the seniors who enjoy the enrichment of The Con's community choir program.
The Conservatorium has proved to be a fertile learning environment for students who have gone on to forge a professional career in music performing on stage at some of the premier concert halls across Australia and overseas.
Chair of the ORC management committee Dr Pam Ryan acknowledged the support of Orange City Council with CEO David Waddell outlining to the capacity audience the role of council in working with architects to develop the world class facility, funded jointly through Local, State and Federal Governments.
"We are expecting the tenders to go out in the next couple of weeks," Mr Waddell said.
Ms Ryan said community fundraising will be focused on providing funds for internal items such as seating, pianos for students, specialist chairs for orchestral members and sound and lighting systems for the new recital hall.
"We will welcome any donation - even a $1 - every donation will be making a big contribution towards our magnificent facility," she said.
Among the showcase of performers at the night's launch was vocalist Sophie Duncan who performed a solo from the Johann Strauss operetta Die Fledermaus.
"I've been a student here for 13 years - I started when I was four," she said.
"I have felt so supported and nurtured here - it is like a second family."
Ms Duncan is now an associate tutor at The Conservatorium while she continues with her music studies.
The goal of the fundraising campaign to equip the new facility is $1.5 million.
If you would like to contribute to this important community project call ORC on 6361 7974.
