The Orange Netball Association has long been a powerhouse in regional NSW and the next generation of rep guns has arrived.
The Thunder's under 13s girls were over the weekend crowned division winners at the Liverpool City Representative Carnival held in Liverpool on Sunday.
The team, coached by long-time representative pair and Orange City premiership winners Caitie Harvey and Maddy Cole, were undefeated on the day.
Charlotte Spruce, Annabel Swift, Zara Ward, Charis Charis, Mia Collins, Aria Belmonte, Macy Garlick, Abigail Roberts, Matilda Spicer and Meakah Chippendale make up the Orange under 13s' team.
They knocked off junior rep teams from Kiama, Parramatta, Queanbeyan, Lakeside, Randwick and Shoalhaven associations.
Harvey says this group of young netballers has continued to develop in leaps and bounds over the last 12 months, and an undefeated campaign at Liverpool wasn't really on the radar.
"The whole year has been a surprise with them," she said.
"At these Sydney carnivals you often don't know what to expect; who will be there and what level the competition is like. It's always usually pretty tough."
The group came together as part of an 11s development squad and then got its first taste of representative netball at an under-12s level.
This year, as part of the under 13s, they have to step it up again with the NSW Junior State Championships in July.
"We're preparing them for that," Harvey said.
"We're cautiously optimistic. I think they can go well at state titles. Everything has been really promising so far. The girls have all improved out of sight."
The Orange under 13s girls will again have a chance to test themselves this weekend with another carnival at Baulkham Hills before the junior state titles at Camden in July.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.