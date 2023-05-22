Central Western Daily
Jason Belmonte takes out PBA Super Slam Cup

Updated May 22 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
Orange tenpin bowling legend Jason Belmonte clinched another career highlight overnight with a stunning victory over E.J. Tackett in Jupiter, Florida.

