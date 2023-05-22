Orange tenpin bowling legend Jason Belmonte clinched another career highlight overnight with a stunning victory over E.J. Tackett in Jupiter, Florida.
Televised live on FOX across the United States, the PBA Super Slam Cup delivered an exciting spectacle of the sport's top talent as the PBA Tour's top five battled it out for the title and US$100,000 in prize money.
Belmonte earned the No.1 seed leading into the stepladder finals, firing 505 during Saturday's two-game seeding round. The initial matches of today's stepladder saw Anthony Simonson defeat Jakob Butturff in a high-scoring 268-258 game, before third seed, Kevin McCune fired seven straight strikes to take down Simonsen.
In the penultimate stepladder match, Tackett flew to an early lead and decimated McCune with an unassailable perfect game to face Belmonte in a highly anticipated match up.
Belmonte then capped off the PBA on FOX season with a flourish, coming close to shooting a perfect game and overcoming Tackett with a decisive 286-246 win.
In a statement released on social media, Belmonte said taking on Tackett - his fiercest rival on tour - and getting the win, although not for a major title, was a great way to finish off a long stint on tour overseas.
"With only a few more title events left, I can't see how you're not the player of the year. You have my vote," Belmonte said of Tackett following the final.
"And my largest thank you to my fam bam back home who woke up early to watch!" he said.
"It's been such a long stint away from you and I just can't wait to get back home and celebrate the couple wins from this year with you."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.