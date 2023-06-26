Crypto tax 101: Help to navigate the complex rules

Tax time is just around the corner and crypto assets are one of the ATO's key focuses. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Binance Australia.

While cryptocurrency may still be a mystery for many who regard it as a bit of a financial maverick because of its status as a decentralised asset class, it does not escape one of the big certainties in life - taxes.

Now, with more than one million Australians owning at least a cryptocurrency such as Ethereum or Bitcoin, it's important for cryptocurrency traders and holders, or those considering taking the plunge, to stay well across important developments in the tax space.

Just as with the run-of-the-mill Australian dollar, if you're buying and selling cryptocurrency, you need to keep track of taxable gains and losses and pay the right amount of tax or risk incurring tax offenses.

Fortunately, Binance Australia, the local arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has released a series of videos aimed at helping everyone who has invested in cryptocurrency understand the intricacies of their tax obligations.

"Cryptocurrency is regarded as any other asset by the ATO, so people using crypto need to make sure they're on top of that," said Binance Australia's Liam O'Doherty.

"We wanted to provide simple explanations on what you need to know about crypto tax, whether you're new to crypto or an experienced trader, so we cover everything from the basics, like what is considered taxable and what isn't, to more advanced topics like defi, staking, airdrops, and liquidity pools across popular tokens including Bitcoin and Ethereum."

While crypto is taxable in Australia, it depends on the type of crypto activity you are undertaking to determine how it will be treated under tax laws.

There are two types of taxes you need to be aware of - capital gains tax (CGT) and income tax.

The ATO has already announced that capital gains from crypto assets would be one of its four key focus areas this tax season.

Generally, a capital gain or capital loss is the difference between what an asset costs you and what you receive when you dispose of it.

"Crypto is a popular type of asset and we expect to see more capital gains or capital losses reported in tax returns this year. Remember you can't offset your crypto losses against your salary and wages," ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.

"Through our data collection processes, we know many Aussies are buying, selling or exchanging digital coins and assets, so it's important people understand what this means for their tax obligations."

A CGT event occurs when you sell crypto assets or NFTs - the capital gain is calculated by subtracting the original price you paid for the assets from the price you received when you sold them.

Types of transactions subject to CGT include;

selling crypto assets for FIAT

selling crypto to mint an NFT

trading NFTs whether that be in exchange for crypto or another NFT

paying for goods and services with crypto

situations where you loan crypto and lose ownership of the coins you are lending and

trading crypto for other crypto.

There are certain crypto transactions that are not subject to capital gains but are subject instead to income tax. These include:

staking or rewards earned from referral programs

receiving air drops

mining crypto as a business as opposed to an individual hobby mining

receiving a salary in the form of crypto

creating and selling NFTs and

receiving interest from lending crypto.

Mr O'Doherty's advice to crypto enthusiasts is to be especially diligent about keeping records of each crypto asset and every transaction, and that they are reporting correctly. There's plenty of software now available to keep track of all of your crypto activity, and, at the end of the financial year, work out what your tax liability is..

"Anyone who's buying and selling cryptocurrency needs to be well aware of how crypto tax works in Australia and the implications it can have on your crypto holdings and trading activity," he said.