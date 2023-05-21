Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Cricket
In Depth

Former Australian test cricket captain Brian Booth dies aged 89

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western Zone has lost one of its greatest cricketers with the death of former Australian captain Brian Booth MBE on Friday at the age of 89.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.