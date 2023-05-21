Man dies, another charged following fatal collision on rural road

Central Western Daily
One man dead, another charged following fatal collision

By Newsroom
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:37am
A man was killed and another has been charged by police following a crash involving a ute and a quad bike in the Central West on Friday afternoon.

