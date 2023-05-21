Man dies, another charged following fatal collision on rural road

A man was killed and another has been charged by police following a crash involving a ute and a quad bike in the Central West on Friday afternoon.
At roughly 3.45pm on Friday, the collision reportedly occurred at Gulgargambone Road, Bourbah, south of Coonamble.
The ute then drove to a nearby property to contact emergency services.
Orana Mid-Western Police officers located the quad bike and body of a man when they arrived. The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 50.
Forensic officers and the Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene while the driver of the ute - a 63-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to Coonamble Hospital for mandatory testing.
When he was released from hospital, he was arrested and taken to Coonamble Police Station, before being transported to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.
His licence was suspended and he was refused bail and faced Dubbo Local Court on Saturday.
