A man has been transported to Orange Hospital with suspected spinal or neck injuries, following a crash on Mount Panorama on Sunday morning, May 21.
NSW Ambulance was called at about 11am on Sunday following reports a vehicle had crashed into a wall on Mount Panorama.
Ambulance officers attended the scene and treated the man, who is in his 20s and was complaining of pain in his neck.
He was then transported via road ambulance to Orange Hospital for further examinations.
