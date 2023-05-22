The Corner Store Gallery is going rogue this week with its latest exhibition.
The Rogue Sculptors will present the exhibition Altered States from Tuesday, May 23 to Sunday, May 28.
The exhibition will showcase diversity of thinking, styles and individuality and the selection of works will involved a wide range of materials.
Representative artists will also be in the gallery during the exhibition to have a chat and discuss the works on offer.
Rogue Sculptors secretary Chris Cowling said it's the group's first exhibition for this year and it will be a small sculpture exhibition with works by 18 artists.
"We've exhibited before at the Corner Store Gallery last year and we usually do a one night stand exhibition, usually on the weekend in November and this year that will be at the Lord Anson Hotel upstairs," she said.
"This is our second one outside the one-night-stand concept."
The other exhibitors, including Aileen Francis, Alison Dent, Christine Lanham, Dianne O'Neile, Glenn Hoyle, Jane Tyack, Jaq Davies, Jude Keogh, Karin Smith, Kerry Mahony, Linda Chant, Lanny Mackenzie, Merissa Reid, Michael Priest, Natalie Reid, Ralph Tikerpae and Trish Lovecek.
"The Rogues are a pretty diverse crew," Mrs Cowling said.
"There's nothing similar, each person is working in quite a world apart from the others, everything is different, there's quite a lot of diversity amongst our crew, ceramicists, people working with metal, welding large pieces, some are really refined ... others are working with bronzes that are quite refined, some work with bronzes that become more playful and less traditional.
"Others play with a range of other material that perhaps people don't give a lot of thought to and creating things out of nothing if you like."
Mrs Cowling also has two works in the exhibition.
"One's a very small work, both of them refence arctic and ecological concepts and they both use some materials from the old refrigeration plant [Electrolux]," she said.
"I used materials that I was able to procure from there, waste stuff when they were closing, as many sculptors and artists did at the time, we were invited in with shopping lists if you like.
"My most recent work is still working with those materials, like the plastics that are usually used to make the small compartments in refrigerators and whenever they would have a flaw coming through they would just extrude these great dollops of stuff that would just solidify on the factor floor.
"It's glass like by the time it sets. I've been working with that for a while along with the copper tubing and other materials that come out of refrigeration industry."
The Corner Store Gallery will be open for an after-hours preview from 3pm to 7pm on Monday, May 22, and the exhibition will be open every day from 10am to 4pm until the 28th.
