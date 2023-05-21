METRE eater, breakdown boss and now, finally, try scorer - Paris Campion added another item to her Bathurst Bulldogs resume on Saturday.
While Campion has long been a key part of Bulldogs' engine room, it took her until Saturday's 52-0 Ferguson Cup win over Orange Emus at Ashwood Park to finally get on the scoresheet.
It was a cracking try too - charging over between the sticks on the stroke of half-time as she backed up her Bulldogs skipper Mel Waterford.
As she threw the ball in the air in celebration, her team-mates rushed to congratulate her.
While Campion's hard work had set up others plenty of times in the past, this time her hard work led to her very own five-pointer.
"It was great to see Paris score that. She does a lot of the grunt work, so it was great to see her score a try," Bulldogs coach Matt Waterford said.
Campion's effort - and another maiden try when Tara Howell finished off a nice back line movement - were two of the attacking highlights of the bonus point win.
But the Bulldogs coach was even more pleased by what he saw in defence.
Bulldogs constantly forced errors from Emus with their defence, pilfered plenty of ball and at one stage absorbed a period of around seven minutes when the visitors were camped inside their 22.
"I think our defence was the most pleasing aspect today, working hard off the line, taking space away from them," Waterford said.
"We laid a very good foundation and fed off that, but to Emus' credit they never gave up and kept coming all game.
The game was just two minutes old when Bulldogs scored the first of what would be eight tries, Xanthe Booth scooping up the ball from the back of the ruck and diving over.
That came after strong runs from Mel Waterford and Kate Gullifer.
Gullifer was involved again in try number two, the flyhalf drifting across field and stretching Emus. It resulted in a Camille Reid try.
Ebony Fenton and Lily McIntosh - who had earlier pulled off two massive hits in defence - added to the scoresheet before Campion had her moment.
Bulldogs won an Emus scrum against the feed, Mel Waterford took the ball within striking distance then the hard charging forward did the rest.
Sarah Colman added the extras to make it 33-0 at the break.
In the second half even though Emus did produce some good on line defence at times - twice bending back Brydie Comiskey - the points continued to come for Bulldogs.
The urgency the home side showed led to them enjoying a mountain of attacking ball and Emus simply couldn't repel them for long periods.
Mia Lee dived over following a Gullifer pilfer then Howell applied the polish to another impressive string of passes.
The half century came via a McIntosh special - she chipped ahead, regathered the bouncing ball and charge 30 metres to score.
"It's just draw and pass - it's simple stuff but it's knowing how to execute it," Waterford said.
"The girls work hard at it and it was pleasing to see it pay off."
