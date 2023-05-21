Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Blowes Cup 2023: Dubbo Kangaroos defeated Orange City 48-7

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 21 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fast-starting Dubbo Roos side has claimed a third consecutive Blowes Cup win after downing Orange City on Saturday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.