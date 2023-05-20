CWD on Sunday | Brutal reminder for us all

COVID-19 dominated our lives three years ago.
From lockdowns to QR codes, face masks to curfews and then PCR and rapid antigen testing ... it wasn't that long ago we couldn't do anything without the virus having some impact on the way we went about our daily lives.
And then this week three words most parents would happily never hear again reared their ugly head - learning from home.
A wave of COVID-19 cases in staff forced year groups at Orange High School home this week.
One year group per day was forced to learn from home as the school dealt with what is a crippling teacher shortage made worse by COVID-19 taking hold.
The last thing they needed at OHS was this.
Certainly the virus, in this case, has been the straw that broke the camel's back.
The teacher shortage is an ongoing issue for most schools across western NSW - OHS is no different.
But this week also serves as a reminder: this virus that dictated to us for over a couple of years isn't going anywhere.
It's not enough to send everyone home, lock the doors and don't come out ... but certainly COVID-19 is enough of a threat in 2023 to hit certain areas of our lives - schools being one of those - hard enough to make a real impact.
ACM's western mastheads this week will bring you a number of stories that highlight this threat.
Where people live and work in close proximity with others and the virus' ability to spread is heightened - think schools, day cares and even jails - COVID-19 is thriving.
And especially as we head into winter it's up to us to ensure we continue to remain vigilant and nail the simple things: wash our hands, stay at home if you're unwell - essentially take some responsibility and do the right thing by everyone.
It's not 2020 anymore, but COVID-19 is still around in 2023 - and it's worth us remembering how best to combat this despised virus.
Nick McGrath, editor
