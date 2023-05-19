Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Decision made on Blake Ferguson

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 20 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A decision has been made regarding former NRL star Blake Ferguson's status to play for the Wellington Cowboys in Sunday's bumper Peter McDonald Premiership clash with the Parkes Spacemen.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.