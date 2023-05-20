Central Western Daily
Optometrist Eliza Whitely sashed as Wellington's Young Woman for 2023

By Allison Hore
May 20 2023 - 10:30am
Wellington's newly sashed Young Woman for 2023, Eliza Whitely said she wants to use her new platform to change people's perceptions about the town she calls home.

