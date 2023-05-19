Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of a police investigation stemming from a wild police pursuit that landed a man in court and a number of alleged break and enters right across the region.
On Tuesday, May 16 NSW Police were notified a number of businesses were broken into between 11.40pm on Tuesday and 4am Wednesday at Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange.
Following inquiries, about 7.30am on Wednesday, May 17 officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop a white Subaru hatch on Spring Street, Orange.
When the vehicle failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.
Following inquiries, officers arrested a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy on Spring Street, Orange about 8.45am.
The teens were both taken to Orange Police Station. The boy was later released and, NSW Police say, will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
The man was charged with a total of five aggravated break and enter offences.
About 9.30am on Wednesday, the vehicle was found on fire at Gosling Creek and was extinguished. The car was seized for forensic examination.
A 25-year-old man was located hiding in a bush a short time later, where he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
He was charged with five counts of aggravated break and enter, disposing of property theft, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread.
Both men were refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court this week, where they were formerly refused bail to reappear on June 1.
