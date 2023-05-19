Central Western Daily
Teenage boys arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses in Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo

Updated May 19 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:35pm
NSW Police were led on a pursuit across Orange this week. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV
Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of a police investigation stemming from a wild police pursuit that landed a man in court and a number of alleged break and enters right across the region.

