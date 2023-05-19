New details of a wild crime spree across Orange and the Central West have emerged as an alleged offender fronts court.
Jason Dean Eggins was arrested following a high speed police pursuit through Orange. Officers were allegedly threatened with a weapon.
Police allege a string of break ins across hundreds of kilometres and at least three towns was carried out by multiple people the hours prior.
Eggins fronted Orange Local Court on Thursday morning to apply for bail, accompanied from his cell by two police officers. He wore a black t-shirt and appeared indifferent to the proceedings.
The group allegedly broke into about half-a-dozen businesses in Dubbo, Orange, Lucknow, and Bathurst between about midnight and 5am on May 17, 2023.
Early Settler Dubbo, Intersport Orange, Lucknow Metro fuel station, Harvey Norman Bathurst, and Intersport Bathurst were among the victimised outlets. Some stolen goods were allegedly discarded.
Eggins was hit with more than a dozen charges including engaging in a police pursuit, using an "offensive instrument" to avoid arrest, break and enter, and larceny.
Bail was denied by magistrate David Day on account the 25-year-old represents "an unacceptable risk to ... Orange and the district." Day said he could be in custody without conviction until Christmas due to scheduling constraints.
The prosecution said: "It's an extremely strong case with admissions of guilt from the accused."
Eggins' solicitor said an uncle had offered to supervise the accused if bail was granted. He also noted his client - who has no fixed address - say he suffers from a mental illness.
A host of other charges relating to previous alleged crimes were tacked on, including break and enters in Wellington, Manildra, and at the Cudal RFS, bail violations, and driving infringements.
Jason Dean Eggins is yet to enter a plea and has not been convicted of a crime.
