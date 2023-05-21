Central Western Daily
Family of Joe Ginty call for medical imaging tech funding in rural hospitals

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
May 21 2023 - 12:30pm
A devastated family is calling for better facilities and procedures in regional hospitals after their son missed out on critical medical attention which they say could have saved his life.

